Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: CeeDee Lamb to Dallas

With the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine kicking off this week, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of this year's draft.
Despite Burrow's idle threats, which the QB downplayed on Tuesday, the Bengals select the Ohio native to be their new franchise quarterback.
Ron Rivera's defensive background won't allow him to bypass the best pass rusher in the draft.
The Lions have a pressing need at cornerback, but the opportunity to land a Swiss Army Knife playmaker with explosive traits wins out in this scenario.
Dave Gettleman's affinity for the "hog mollies" could lead the Giants to add an edge blocker to protect their young quarterback.
The Dolphins need a young QB1 to build around. Despite Tagovailoa's injury history, he is the most talented quarterback prospect in the class.
The departure of Philip Rivers puts the Chargers in the QB market. Herbert could be a nice fit as an athletic, high-IQ passer with intriguing physical tools.
Adding a monster in the middle of the Panthers' defense is essential to Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan.
Upgrading the protection around Kyler Murray is a top priority for the Cardinals.
The Ohio State standout fills the void created by Jalen Ramsey's departure last October.
The Browns need another rock-solid edge blocker in the starting lineup.
Ultra-athletic edge blocker with the size, length and skill to blossom into an elite NFL offensive tackle.
After watching their division rivals hoist the Lombardi Trophy due to a draft day quarterback gamble that changed the course of the franchise, the Raiders could roll the dice on an ultra-talented prospect with MVP potential.
The ultra-smooth route runner from Alabama would give the Colts a Reggie Wayne-like playmaker opposite T.Y. Hilton.
As a big, physical interior defender with extraordinary length and strength, Kinlaw is an ideal building block at the point of attack.
The likely departure of Chris Harris Jr. makes the cornerback position a top priority. Henderson is an aggressive cover corner with size, speed and athleticism to blanket top receivers with ease.
The LSU standout is the kind of urgent athlete Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff prefer on defense.
The Cowboys could let Amari Cooper walk as a free agent and replace him with a rugged WR1 boasting dynamic playmaking skills. (Or Dallas could re-up Cooper and add another explosive piece to the offensive puzzle.)
Brian Flores could use another long, rangy athlete to match up with big-bodied WR1s around the league.
Swift linebacker with legit sideline-to-sideline range as a run-and-chase defender.
Re-tooling the defense with explosive athletes could get the Jaguars playing like the unit that nearly won the AFC a few years ago.
The Eagles need more speed on the outside. Ruggs is a burner with outstanding hands and ball skills.
Hard-hat-and-lunch-pail player with enough pass-rush skills to make immediate contributions as a rookie starter.
McKinney's combination of toughness, instincts and athleticism would add a dimension to the Patriots' defense.
Fulton is a playmaking cornerback with the size and athleticism to thrive opposite Marshon Lattimore.
Despite questions about his tackling ability, Delpit would upgrade the speed and athleticism in the Vikings' secondary.
Swift would add some pop to the Dolphins' RB room. He's a true three-down back, possessing explosive skills as both a runner and receiver.
The ex-Penn State standout has the length, athleticism and burst Seattle covets in an edge rusher.
Baun's versatility and pass-rush skills could make him an enticing option for the Ravens.
If Jack Conklin leaves as a free agent, the Titans could target his replacement on Day 1. Jackson is a dependable edge blocker with the combination of length, power and athleticism to hold up well as a young starter.
With Aaron Rodgers entering the twilight of his career, the Packers could snag their quarterback of the future and let him spend a few years as an apprentice before taking over the franchise.
It's time to find an eventual successor to Richard Sherman on the island. The Mississippi State product is a perfect fit for the 49ers' Cover 3 scheme as a long, rangy athlete with a high IQ and good ball skills.
The Chiefs need a young edge defender with pass-rush skills and run-stopping ability to align opposite Frank Clark. Davidson is a stout defender with strong hands and a high-revving motor.