Charles Davis 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants pass on QB

Published: Apr 23, 2019 at 03:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

The 2019 NFL Draft is just days away, and while there is plenty of chatter (and conversational evidence) that five (?!) QBs might be taken Thursday night in Nashville, I'm not totally convinced. We will all know by Round 1's end on April 25. But for now, here's how I see things shaking out.

NOTE: This mock draft was updated after the news broke on Tuesday that the Seahawks are trading Frank Clark to the Chiefs for a package of picks that includes Kansas City's first-rounder (No. 29 overall) this year.

To see every draft pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma · QB · Junior (RS)

Plenty of chatter that the Cardinals will now NOT take this terrific playmaker with the top choice, and may trade the selection. I believe they will weigh their options, but ultimately stay at No. 1 overall, moving forward with an innovative rookie head coach and a do-everything rookie QB.

Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Ohio State · DE · Junior

Big-time pass rusher off the edge who can move inside in sub packages, too. Bosa LOVES the game and plays each snap accordingly.

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
Alabama · DT · Sophomore (RS)

Yes, the Jets are open for business with this pick, but if they stick, pairing this star from Alabama with DL Leonard Williams will make new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams VERY happy.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Kentucky · EDGE · Senior

In addition to all of the college football awards he collected last season, he could have won "most improved" as well. His game will just keep getting better. However, if the Raiders are indeed planning a surprise pick here, I would keep an eye on linebacker Devin White.

Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White
Devin White
LSU · LB · Junior

With new coordinator Todd Bowles overhauling the defense, the Bucs can't turn down the best inside linebacker in the draft.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Michigan · DE · Junior

Yes, this could be a quarterback, but my vibe says no. The Giants need help on both the offensive and defensive lines, and they start by adding a strong edge rusher who's a Jersey kid in Gary, despite any concerns about the shoulder injury he's been dealing with dating back to his college career.

Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor
Florida · T · Junior

The Jags want to get back to running the ball and throwing off of play-action -- a formula that led them to an AFC title game in 2017. This fierce Gator helps achieve that in a big way.

Pick
8
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Houston · DT · Junior

People keep talking about his size being an issue, but the Lions envision his quickness and skills wreaking havoc in the pocket.

Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Iowa · TE · Sophomore (RS)

This could easily be a top offensive lineman in order to protect young quarterback Josh Allen, but the top tight end on many boards would also protect Allen, both by blocking (mauler) and in the passing game (excellent receiver).

Pick
10
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Missouri · QB · Senior

John Elway can't resist this big-armed thrower who improved greatly in his last year at Mizzou. Lock will get a chance to learn behind Joe Flacco for a season or more before inheriting the QB1 job.

Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Anytime there's a new head coach, there's speculation about a new QB. With Andy Dalton not receiving an extension this offseason, this pick makes sense.

Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Iowa · TE · Junior

The Packers have some good TEs already in Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis, but both are firmly in their 30s. My top-rated TE can be special for a long time.

Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson · DE · Junior (RS)

Keep hearing the Dolphins are waiting until 2020 to select a QB. They'll ride with Ryan Fitzpatrick for at least a year, and pick Ferrell to help build a foundation for Brian Flores' defense.

Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Clemson · DT · Senior

The Falcons' best defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett, needs a running mate inside; the winner of the Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman) fits the bill. Pretty darn good on the football field, as well. A CB could be in play, too.

Pick
15
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
Florida State · EDGE · Junior

Many are thinking QB here, and that's certainly a possibility. But, the selection of Burns gives Washington a pass rusher who can complement, and benefit from, the fellas from 'Bama inside ( Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne). Veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan also applauds the pick.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Washington State · T · Senior (RS)

The best pass-protecting offensive tackle in the 2019 draft, Dillard can plug in at LT and allow the Panthers to utilize Taylor Moton's power inside at guard.

Pick
17
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Alabama · OT · Junior

Williams was a skilled left tackle in college and he can stay in that spot in the NFL. I like him better inside at guard, but wherever he plays, he'll start from Day 1.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Cody Ford
Cody Ford
Oklahoma · G · Junior (RS)

Brass will address the team's biggest need, helping the O-line with the All-American from Oklahoma, who can play tackle or move inside to guard.

PIck
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
Mississippi State · DT · Junior

While no one likes to wait to unwrap their presents, Simmons' rehab from ACL surgery will require some patience. But once he's 100%, he will pair well with DL Jurrell Casey. A top-10 value in my book.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams
LSU · CB · Sophomore (RS)

The buzz on this Steelers pick is that they're likely to go CB. The question is, which one? In this case, it's the lengthy guy from the Bayou, who possesses great speed and excellent ball skills.

Pick
21
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State · EDGE · Senior

With a big void at DE now that the Seahawks have agreed to trade Frank Clark*to the Chiefs*, Sweat's awfully attractive for a team that values speed at every position on defense.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma · WR · Junior

Head coach John Harbaugh wants a " tough guy" at WR. He won't mind a blazer who will bring a little "Hollywood" to the "Charm City."

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Greg Little
Greg Little
Mississippi · T · Junior

The Texans must protect their franchise QB Deshaun Watson. He was hit way too often last year.

Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Alabama · RB · Junior

A lead runner is a big-time need in Oakland. In Jon Gruden's offense, Jacobs can be his new "Charlie Garner," a terrific combo back who creates big plays in the run and pass games.

Pick
25
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Johnathan Abram
Johnathan Abram
Mississippi State · S · Senior

The Eagles are thinking about the future at safety with Rodney McLeod coming off injury and due to hit free agency in 2020. Abram will be a hard-hitting tone-setter in the secondary.

Pick
26
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson · DT · Junior

The defensive front gets the call here, and fits a need, too. Division rivals Tennessee, Jacksonville and Houston all like to run the ball, and with big, powerful backs. Lawrence ups the power ratio to combat those attacks.

Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Byron Murphy
Byron Murphy
Washington · CB · Sophomore (RS)

My pick for the most instinctive CB in the draft, and the Raiders have a strong need for defensive playmakers at all levels. If they choose to go offense here, think tight end, and Irv Smith Jr. is still available.

Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
Temple · CB · Senior

Tough and loves to get in a receiver's face. Also, did I mention that he's tough? The secondary keeps getting stronger for the Bolts. I could also see them taking safety Taylor Rapp here to complement All-Pro Derwin James.

Pick
29
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Deandre Baker
Deandre Baker
Georgia · CB · Senior

The Seahawks continue to build a new Legion of Boom. Baker will likely be upset that other CBs were drafted before him, but he can use that as continued motivation. He's a true competitor who contests every ball in his area, and that feistiness will be very familiar to Seattle fans.

Pock
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Michigan · LB · Junior

The Packers cannot believe their incredible fortune that this outstanding defender lasted this long in the first round, as he could have easily been a top-15 pick.

Pick
31
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Garrett Bradbury
Garrett Bradbury
N.C. State · C · Senior (RS)

John Sullivan performed very well in the pivot, but the Rams declined his contract option for 2019. Second-year player Brian Allen is currently penciled in to start, but that could change if Bradbury is available at No. 31. If L.A. wants defense, DT Jerry Tillery could work well next to Aaron Donald, and would allow the best defender in the league to continue to destroy offenses without being overly occupied by offensive linemen.

Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner
Kansas State · T · Senior (RS)

The Patriots could easily trade this pick to a QB-needy team that wants to jump back into Round 1, but if New England stays put here, Risner could be the franchise's next Logan Mankins. Versatile, and accomplished, he can play tackle, guard or center.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW