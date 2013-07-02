Chance Warmack's progress pleases Tennessee Titans
Around The League's Chris Wesseling singled out the Tennessee Titans' offensive line as one of the NFL's most improved position groups, and it's hard to poke holes in that assessment.
After struggling to protect quarterback Jake Locker last season and losing the trust of running back Chris Johnson, the Titans' front five has grown stronger across the board. Especially inside, where free-agent addition Andy Levitre is a Pro Bowl-quality left guard and rookie Chance Warmack has impressed coaches at right guard since being picked 10th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.
"He came in with a great attitude," Titans offensive line coach Bruce Matthews told The Tennessean. "He knew he was going to have to work and he's embraced it, so we're very pleased with his development so far."
The franchise hadn't selected a guard that high since it used consecutive first-round picks on Mike Munchak in 1982 and Matthews in 1983. Warmack said before the draft that it would be a "dream come true" to learn under the duo, saying he'd "never been coached by an actual offensive lineman before."
The Titans focused on Warmack's footwork and technique during offseason practices, and Munchak believes the rookie is game-ready, saying: "He's seen about everything he's going to see in the regular season already, so he's prepared that way. And for linemen, if you can block guys in practice, the game's a lot easier."
That wasn't the case for the Titans' offensive line one season ago, but a string of tangible upgrades should help in 2013.