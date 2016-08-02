#CFBTop25: Top 25 college football players of 2016

Published: Aug 02, 2016 at 04:40 AM
CFB 24/7 is marking the days to the start of the 2016 season by counting down the top 25 players in college football.

We asked seven of our writers and analysts to provide us with their personal top-25 player lists, ranking them 1-25 based on their evaluations entering the 2016 season. From those, we aggregated an overall top-25 list by using a points system. A player received 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 points for second place and so on through one point for a 25th-place vote.

Three players shared the seven first-place votes. In all, 58 players received at least one top-25 vote. Tell us where we erred by leaving a comment below, or join the debate on Twitter by using #CFBTop25.

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000680387/article/cfbtop25-no-1-leonard-fournette-rb-lsu)

No. 1: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 168

» Highest analyst ranking: 1st

» Lowest analyst ranking: 4th

» Fan ranking: 1st

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000680378/article/cfbtop25-no-2-deshaun-watson-qb-clemson)

No. 2: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 167

» Highest analyst ranking: 1st

» Lowest analyst ranking: 5th

» Fan ranking: 2nd

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000680340/article/cfbtop25-no-3-myles-garrett-de-texas-am)

No. 3: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 155

» Highest analyst ranking: 2nd

» Lowest analyst ranking: 5th

» Fan ranking: 8th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000680332/article/cfbtop25-no-4-christian-mccaffrey-rb-stanford)

No. 4: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 144

» Highest analyst ranking: 1st

» Lowest analyst ranking: 24th

» Fan ranking: 4th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000680268/article/cfbtop25-no-5-teez-tabor-cb-florida)

No. 5: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 113

» Highest analyst ranking: 5th

» Lowest analyst ranking: 17th

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679724/article/cfbtop25-no-6-dalvin-cook-rb-florida-state)

No. 6: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 112

» Highest analyst ranking: 6th

» Lowest analyst ranking: 16th

» Fan ranking: 3rd

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679509/article/cfbtop25-no-7-juju-smithschuster-wr-usc)

No. 7: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 109

» Highest analyst ranking: 7th

» Lowest analyst ranking: 16th

» Fan ranking: 10th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679485/article/cfbtop25-no-8-baker-mayfield-qb-oklahoma)

No. 8: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 107

» Highest analyst ranking: 4th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 5th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679456/article/cfbtop25-no-9-jonathan-allen-dl-alabama)

No. 9: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 91

» Highest analyst ranking: 4th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679333/article/cfbtop25-no-10-cam-robinson-ot-alabama)

No. 10: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 83

» Highest analyst ranking: 7th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679289/article/cfbtop25-no-11-jabrill-peppers-lbdb-michigan)

No. 11: Jabrill Peppers, LB/DB, Michigan

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 77

» Highest analyst ranking: 6th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 7th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679281/article/cfbtop25-no-12-adoree-jackson-cb-usc)

No. 12: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 67

» Highest analyst ranking: 8th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 6th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679237/article/cfbtop25-no-13-raekwon-mcmillan-lb-ohio-state)

No. 13: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 63

» Highest analyst ranking: 10th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679081/article/cfbtop25-no-14-tim-williams-lb-alabama)

No. 14: Tim Williams, LB, Alabama

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 62

» Highest analyst ranking: 6th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679077/article/cfbtop25-no-15-calvin-ridley-wr-alabama)

No. 15: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 56

» Highest analyst ranking: 9th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 14th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679068/article/cfbtop25-no-16-josh-rosen-qb-ucla)

No. 16: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 51

» Highest analyst ranking: 11th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 9th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679060/article/cfbtop25-no-17-jamal-adams-s-lsu)

No. 17: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 50

» Highest analyst ranking: 6th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679057/article/cfbtop25-no-18-roderick-johnson-ot-florida-state)

No. 18: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 41

» Highest analyst ranking: 6th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000679054/article/cfbtop25-no-19-derwin-james-s-florida-state)

No. 19: Derwin James, S, Florida State

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 39

» Highest analyst ranking: 5th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 13th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000678980/article/cfbtop25-no-20-malik-mcdowell-dl-michigan-state)

No. 20: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 37

» Highest analyst ranking: 11th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000678972/article/cfbtop25-no-21-royce-freeman-rb-oregon)

No. 21: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 36

» Highest analyst ranking: 8th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 15th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000678966/article/cfbtop25-no-22-nick-chubb-rb-georgia)

No. 22: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 34

» Highest analyst ranking: 14th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 12th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000678961/article/cfbtop25-no-23-desmond-king-cb-iowa)

No. 23: Desmond King, CB, Iowa

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 31

» Highest analyst ranking: 15th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: NR

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000678948/article/cfbtop25-no-24-greg-ward-jr-qb-houston)

No. 24: Greg Ward Jr., QB, Houston

» CFB 24/7 panel points: 28

» Highest analyst ranking: 11th

» Lowest analyst ranking: NR

» Fan ranking: 16th

***Full profile***

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000678561/article/cfbtop25-no-25-charles-harris-de-missouri)

No. 25: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

CFB 24/7 voting panel:Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

