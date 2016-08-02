CFBTop25: Top 25 college football players of 2016

CFB 24/7 is marking the days to the start of the 2016 season by counting down the top 25 players in college football.
We asked seven of our writers and analysts to provide us with their personal top-25 player lists, ranking them 1-25 based on their evaluations entering the 2016 season. From those, we aggregated an overall top-25 list by using a points system. A player received 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 points for second place and so on through one point for a 25th-place vote.
Three players shared the seven first-place votes. In all, 58 players received at least one top-25 vote. Tell us where we erred by leaving a comment below, or join the debate on Twitter by using #CFBTop25.
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 168
» Highest analyst ranking: 1st
» Lowest analyst ranking: 4th
» Fan ranking: 1st
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 167
» Highest analyst ranking: 1st
» Lowest analyst ranking: 5th
» Fan ranking: 2nd
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 155
» Highest analyst ranking: 2nd
» Lowest analyst ranking: 5th
» Fan ranking: 8th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 144
» Highest analyst ranking: 1st
» Lowest analyst ranking: 24th
» Fan ranking: 4th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 113
» Highest analyst ranking: 5th
» Lowest analyst ranking: 17th
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 112
» Highest analyst ranking: 6th
» Lowest analyst ranking: 16th
» Fan ranking: 3rd
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 109
» Highest analyst ranking: 7th
» Lowest analyst ranking: 16th
» Fan ranking: 10th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 107
» Highest analyst ranking: 4th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 5th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 91
» Highest analyst ranking: 4th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 83
» Highest analyst ranking: 7th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 77
» Highest analyst ranking: 6th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 7th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 67
» Highest analyst ranking: 8th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 6th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 63
» Highest analyst ranking: 10th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 62
» Highest analyst ranking: 6th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 56
» Highest analyst ranking: 9th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 14th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 51
» Highest analyst ranking: 11th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 9th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 50
» Highest analyst ranking: 6th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 41
» Highest analyst ranking: 6th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 39
» Highest analyst ranking: 5th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 13th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 37
» Highest analyst ranking: 11th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 36
» Highest analyst ranking: 8th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 15th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 34
» Highest analyst ranking: 14th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 12th
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 31
» Highest analyst ranking: 15th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: NR
» CFB 24/7 panel points: 28
» Highest analyst ranking: 11th
» Lowest analyst ranking: NR
» Fan ranking: 16th
CFB 24/7 voting panel:Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charles Davis, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.