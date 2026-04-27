Cam Jordan on potential Saints return: 'The landscape is clearing up' 

Jordan, who could be sought after by several teams that didn't dip into the draft pool for an edge rusher, said he'd like to make a decision soon, noting that he'd prefer to be with a team when the on-field portion of OTAs begins in a few weeks.

"You know, we just made a move," he added, before correcting himself. "They just made a move (for Jennings). I said 'we.' I keep saying 'we,' and I'm having to force myself to say black and gold, black and gold, even though it's always going to be a 'we.' So yeah, I think that again, they made plenty of great moves, and honestly, I hope things do align. And if not, I'll know what the landscape looks like for me in the next week."