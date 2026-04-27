Cam Jordan on potential Saints return: 'The landscape is clearing up' 

The New Orleans Saints didn't draft an edge rusher, but traded for struggling former first-rounder Tyree Wilson this weekend and agreed to terms on Sunday with veteran Anfernee Jennings. The moves reignite questions about whether Cameron Jordan's career in New Orleans is over.
"I don't know," the pass rusher told Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune at his charitable pickleball tournament. "There's nobody (the Saints acquired) who produced the way I did last year, so. My talent speaks for itself. And if things work out, phenomenal. I've always said I understand the business side to it, so I've never worried about it."
The Saints traded a fifth-round pick to the Raiders for Wilson during the draft. The move is a complete wild card, as the former first-rounder has some excellent traits but, in three seasons, has never had more than 4.5 sacks. The presence of Wilson and the addition of Jennings (7.5 sacks in six years in New England) could signal that New Orleans wants to see what its pass rush looks like without Jordan for the first time in 15 years. However, Jordan is right, neither has the proven mix he'd provide opposite Chase Young.
Jordan, who could be sought after by several teams that didn't dip into the draft pool for an edge rusher, said he'd like to make a decision soon, noting that he'd prefer to be with a team when the on-field portion of OTAs begins in a few weeks.
"The landscape is clearing up," Jordan said.
"You know, we just made a move," he added, before correcting himself. "They just made a move (for Jennings). I said 'we.' I keep saying 'we,' and I'm having to force myself to say black and gold, black and gold, even though it's always going to be a 'we.' So yeah, I think that again, they made plenty of great moves, and honestly, I hope things do align. And if not, I'll know what the landscape looks like for me in the next week."
How the landscape unfolds will determine whether Jordan will be referring to a new club as "we" for the first time since 2011.