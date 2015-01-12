C.J. Spiller 'excited' about Rex Ryan leading Bills

Rex Ryan's arrival in Buffalo certainly sparked optimism about the NFL's No. 4 ranked defense remaining among the cream of the crop.
The buoyancy is also shared on the offensive side of the ball, where the Bills stable of backs is excited about the prospect of Ryan bringing a ground-and-pound style to Western New York.
Speaking on NFL Network's The Aftermath on Monday, running back C.J. Spiller gushed about Ryan's style.
"It strikes me well," Spiller said. "That's what I love to do is run the football. And Rex, that is what he's known for, running the football, being physical, playing that hard-nosed football. I'm excited about it. This is a great opportunity for us to get this thing turned around. We ended this season on a 9-7 record, now it's just time to build on that and get into the playoffs."
Spiller, of course, is a free agent and might not be around to take advantage of Ryan's ground preference.
General manager Doug Whaley said in December the team will "do everything we can to keep" Spiller in a Bills jersey. However, he could have some competition for the shifty runner on the open market.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryan would bring former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman to Buffalo.
The running style Roman employed early in his 49ers stint to protect Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick would mesh well with the Bills personnel, including big questions at quarterback.
After seeming like a fish out of water in Doug Marrone's offense, Spiller, if he returns, could be in for a revival under Ryan and Roman.
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