Bucs, Dolphins among most competitive last-place teams

The Chargers could easily be 4-1, with three of their losses this season coming by a total of seven combined points. If they were in a less-stacked division, they'd be a shoo-in for the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, it will be nearly impossible to catch up to Kansas City (5-0) and Denver (3-1) in the AFC West. Looking to 2018, however, Los Angeles has the personnel in place to make some serious noise. Most teams are dying to find just one elite pass rusher, but the Bolts have two (Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram) helping to fuel their fourth-ranked pass defense. Quarterback Philip Rivers (35) hasn't had the smoothest of seasons, but I don't think he's a descending player just yet -- it looks to me like he still has his fastball. I'm confident Rivers has a solid two to three years of top-level play in him, and that, combined with the young talent on the rest of the roster (such as Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Mike Williams), should have this team sitting pretty.