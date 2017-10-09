Injuries: Colts rule Andrew Luck out vs. Titans

The Buffalo Bills will be without their top receiving option for quite some time.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that tight end Charles Clay underwent a knee scope and will be out multiple weeks. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, that Clay's procedure was a meniscus trim and that the tight end also suffered a sprained MCL.

Clay was carted to the locker room in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Save for LeSean McCoy, Clay was Buffalo's leading receiver in receptions (20), targets (28) and receiving yards (258). The Bills backup tight end, Nick O'Leary, got a lot of run in Clay's absence, catching a career-high five balls for 54 yards against Cincinnati, and should be Buffalo's starting tight end going forward.

But for a team with a limited amount of playmakers -- the injured Jordan Matthews is Buffalo's only reliable wideout -- Clay's absence will be massive.

Here are the other injuries from Week 5's aftermath that we are monitoring:

1. Another week, another start for Jacoby Brissett. The Indianapolis Colts ruled out quarterback Andrew Luck early in the game week once again, this time for their Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans. Chuck Pagano was declarative, telling reporters it's "safe as hell" that Luck won't play.

It wasn't expected that Luck would start just one-plus week after returning to practice from a elongated rehab from shoulder surgery. Luck was limited twice last week, and did not practice once. If his practice habits change this week, that will be a sign that he's making progress.

2. The New York Giants are prepping for life without Odell Beckham. The team promoted rookie wideout Travis Rudolph to the active roster from the practice squad and are bringing back Tavarres King as well, Rapoport reported; King caught two balls for Big Blue last season. Beckham, meanwhile, will have surgery this week to repair his fractured ankle. Giants coach Ben McAdoo told reporters that Beckham's season is over. The team announced on Monday that they placed Beckham and kick returner Dwayne Harris on injured reserve. Harris will have surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture of his fifth metatarsal.

Brandon Marshall is undergoing further testing and examination Monday on his ankle sprain, and Sterling Shepard is day-to-day with a sprained ankle.

3. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien confirmed that pass rushers J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will both miss the remainder of the 2017 season with respective lef and pectoral injuries.

4. Sam Bradford (knee) is expected to return to the starting lineup for the Vikings tonight against the Bears, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports. Bradford has not played since Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Saints.

5. Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West re-injured his calf Sunday but got good news on his MRI. Rapoport reported that West is expected to miss this week, but not an extended amount of time. West's injury injury leaves Javorius Allen and Alex Collins to pick up the carries, as they had already been doing.

6. Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins has been cleared from concussion protocol and will return to practice this week. Collins has missed the last three games after suffering the concussion against Baltimore in Week 2.

7. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Mariota missed Tennessee's Week 5 loss to the Dolphins.

8. New York Jets running back Bilal Powell is day-to-day with a calf strain. Powell tallied a season-low five yards on two carries against the Browns. Elijah McGuire is New York's only healthy tailback at the moment.

9. Denver Broncos rookie tight end Jake Butt will practice Oct. 16. The fifth-round pick started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a lingering ACL injury.

10. The Detroit Lions are optimistic Matthew Stafford will start against the New Orleans Saints next week despite injuries to his quad and ankle, Rapoport reported.