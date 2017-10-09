Jack Del Rio anticipates Derek Carr playing Week 6

With any luck, the slumping Oakland Raiders will have their starting signal-caller back in the fold this weekend.

Coach Jack Del Rio reiterated Monday that he expects to have Derek Carr ready to play against the Chargers after the signal-caller missed Sunday's loss to the Ravens with a fractured bone in his back, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr suffered the injury during a Week 4 loss to the Broncos, forcing backup EJ Manuel into first-string duties.

Carr's return can't come soon enough for a troubled Raiders offense that has failed to achieve liftoff during the team's three-game losing skid. The ground game has been inconsistent while star wideout Amari Cooper has suffered drops and struggled to make plays.

Barring a setback this week, the Raiders will have their most important player ready to kick off a critical stretch that includes games against the Chiefs, Bills and Dolphins following Sunday's showdown with the Bolts.