Brandon Marshall to have season-ending ankle surgery

After losing Odell Beckham, Jr. for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, the New York Giants will be without another wideout.

Brandon Marshall announced on his Instagram page that he will have season-ending surgery on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow I'll have surgery ending year 12. I'm filled with mixed emotions. I wasn't able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date," he said in an emotional post.

Marshall was carted off the field with just minutes to go in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants watched wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Dwayne Harris and Beckham go down with injuries during Sunday's game. The team announced on Monday that they placed Beckham and Harris on injured reserve. Harris will have surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture of his fifth metatarsal. Shepard is day-to-day with a sprained ankle.

To add some depth at wide receiver the team promoted rookie Travis Rudolph to the active roster from the practice squad and are bringing back Tavarres King, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.