Odell Beckham to undergo surgery on fractured ankle

The Giants' top target is going under the knife.

Odell Beckham will undergo surgery on his fractured ankle, the team announced Monday. Beckham suffered the injury in New York's 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Beckham's surgery has yet to be scheduled, the team added.

The injury was one of many suffered by key Giants on Sunday, with fellow wideouts Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard suffering less-severe ankle injuries. Marshall is undergoing further testing and examination on the ankle, while Shepard is day-to-day with a sprained ankle, the team also announced.

Receiver Dwayne Harris suffered a fracture of his fifth metatarsal on Sunday and will have surgery Tuesday to repair the injury, per the team.

Rounding out the injury report, linebacker Jonathan Casillas (stinger) and safety Landon Collins (sprained ankle) are listed as day-to-day.