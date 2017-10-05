Chargers sign kicker Nick Novak, waive Younghoe Koo

The Los Angeles Chargers made a kicker change.

The Chargers signed Nick Novak and waived Younghoe Koo, the team announced Thursday.

Koo won the L.A. kicking gig this offseason but missed several field goals through the first four weeks. The rookie made just three of six field goal attempts, with a long of 41 yards. He made all nine of his extra point tries.

Koo had a potential game-tying field goal blocking in the season opener in Denver. The 23-year-old then missed two tries in a loss to the Miami Dolphins, including a 44-yard attempt to win the game. The South Korean-born Koo made his two attempts the past two weeks, both under 30 yards.

The early season misses clearly affected the Chargers' confidence in the rookie, as coach Anthony Lynn eschewed several chances for long field goal tries.

The L.A. brass knows Novak well. The 36-year-old spent four seasons with the Chargers (2011-2014), before playing for the Houston Texans the past two years. In 2016 Novak made 35-of-41 field goal attempts, with a long of 53 yards. He also missed three of 25 extra point attempts. Novak has a career 82.8 field goal percentage.