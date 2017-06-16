Browns' Myles Garrett spotted in walking boot

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett missed the final day of minicamp Thursday with a left foot injury that isn't expected to be serious. The pass rusher, however, was seen in a walking boot on Friday.
Garrett was spotted at the Cleveland Airport with the boot on his left foot, per The Plain Dealer. Photo evidence:
We're not going to make a mountain out of this molehill. The boot could very well be precautionary for a player who had a minor tweak to a previously injured foot -- the defensive end dealt with a high-ankle sprain during his final season at Texas A&M.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said he was told Thursday that Garrett was "fine." Neither coach Hue Jackson, nor defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, sounded worried about Garrett's injury lingering into training camp. The first-round pick has the next six weeks to make sure he's completely healed before the real work starts.
With a dearth of NFL news during this down time in the NFL calendar, updates on Garrett's left foot will be of interest over the next few weeks. But until we hear otherwise, the boot is simply a boot.
UPDATE: The Browns announced on Saturday Garrett has been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain, but is expected to be ready for training camp next month.