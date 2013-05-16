Brandon Weeden focused on improving with Browns

"At this position -- which, to me, is the hardest position in sports -- you can't be looking over your shoulder all the time," Weeden told Vic Carucci of the team's official site this week. "You've got to worry about what's most important, and that's me getting better, building on what I did last year and continue to grow as a player. And, if I can do that, and not really worry about what's going on around me, and kind of have that tunnel vision, that's going to make me a better player and that's going to make this team better."