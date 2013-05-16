Brandon Weeden focused on improving with Browns

The Cleveland Browns quarterback opened up this week's organized team activities as the Browns' starter under center, relegating veteran Jason Campbell to second-team snaps and making it clear this is Weeden's job to lose.
"At this position -- which, to me, is the hardest position in sports -- you can't be looking over your shoulder all the time," Weeden told Vic Carucci of the team's official site this week. "You've got to worry about what's most important, and that's me getting better, building on what I did last year and continue to grow as a player. And, if I can do that, and not really worry about what's going on around me, and kind of have that tunnel vision, that's going to make me a better player and that's going to make this team better."
The Browns talked all offseason about giving Weeden a chance to cement the job in his second season. Instead of surrounding him with challengers, the Browns' front office ignored the position in the 2013 NFL Draft and added nobody viable to the mix outside of Campbell.
The hope is Weeden will be a more solid fit in coach Rob Chudzinski's vertical air attack than he was in Pat Shurmur's West Coast offense a season ago.
This is very much a one-year trial for Weeden. He turns 30 in October, ranked near the bottom of the NFL in most passing categories as a rookie and -- whether he chooses to look over his shoulder -- he's being asked to play a very different tune in 2013.