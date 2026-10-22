Boye Mafe is exactly what Bengals defensive line needed post-Trey Hendrickson

CINCINNATI -- Hold a conversation long enough and Boye Mafe will drop a mantra on you. A saying or phrase he keeps to help stay focused on what's important in any new or challenging situation.

"Stick around and you might learn something," Mafe said.

Lessons have come in handy since he signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals in March and was asked to fill the role of Trey Hendrickson, one of the franchise's most prolific pass rushers. All while at the center of a defensive investment focused on revitalizing a defense largely responsible for costing three straight years of Joe Burrow's prime outside the playoffs.

The pressure mounted immediately on his 6-foot-3, 265-pound frame.

"You know what pressure is? Pressure is fear," Mafe said. "You know what fear is? Fear is false evidence appearing real."

Put it on a poster of ocean waves crashing on the beach.

Pressure is also the name of the game now for the Bengals defense.

Life after Hendrickson required a new vision. Losing 61 sacks, four Pro Bowls and an AP runner-up for defensive player of the year wouldn't be easy. A reminder of the daunting task will be attacking Joe Burrow's blind side on Sunday in Baltimore.

The defense also needed a philosophy change. More than leaning into a five-down linemen approach, they wanted a collection of players built to create chaos as a whole and not chase numbers for one.

That plan quickly landed on Mafe. The physical traits were clear, his quick wins off the line popped off the tape and the swarming Seahawks style that landed him a ring last season was exactly what the Bengals wanted their reimagined front to resemble.

The personnel department and defensive staff kept coming back to the same place.

"(Defensive coordinator Al Golden), our scouts mentioned him quite a bit early in the process as somebody we really wanted to walk away with in free agency," head coach Zac Taylor said.

Landing Mafe, placing him next to veterans Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence, as well as second-round draft pick Cashius Howell, injected a new personality into the Bengals' pass rush.

"They all help each other," Taylor said. "They're all unselfish. It's not, me go get that sack. It's helping somebody else. I can think of countless times guys have made calls where they do a job to free up somebody else to go make a play -- bull a guy instead of a certain type of rush so the big play doesn't get out. It's a really unselfish group."

Unselfishness amplified the versatility. Hendrickson, for all his strengths, rarely changed sides and made minimal impact against the run. He repeatedly ripped around the left tackle, closing out games as well as anyone in the league. The rest of the pass rush was static -- the lack of winning from other positions amplified it.

In Golden's vision, this group needed to look different. Lawrence drawing attention was expected. Same with Allen. Both impacting the run and pass.

What's developed with Mafe made everyone forget about Hendrickson and turn the entire plan into a tenacious reality.

His first six weeks have been more productive than any six-week start in Hendrickson's career.

Mafe's produced 25 pressures in five games, on pace for 84, which would top any Hendrickson year. He ranks fifth in the NFL in pressure rate (18.5 percent), landing among the NFL's biggest names.