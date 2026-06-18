Bills coach Joe Brady opens up on Sean McDermott's 'devastating' firing: 'I was broken'

The Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott after nine seasons, a 98-50 record and seven consecutive playoff appearances, after the club couldn't get over the postseason hump this past January.

Ultimately, the Bills selected offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take over, but the new coach said McDermott's departure was "devastating."

Brady spoke for the first time about McDermott's firing and how he handled that moment on the "SHOUT!" podcast with Matt Parrino.

"I was broken," Brady said. "I was broken for a guy that I worked for. I was also broken for the rest of the coaching staff that is sitting there, like, we're all out of jobs right now. There was a lot of emotion going on."

Brady said he initially didn't consider that he'd have a shot to take over the head coaching chair in Buffalo, noting that his immediate reaction was that the new coach would probably bring in a new staff.