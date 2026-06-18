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Bills coach Joe Brady opens up on Sean McDermott's 'devastating' firing: 'I was broken'

Published: Jun 18, 2026 at 09:19 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott after nine seasons, a 98-50 record and seven consecutive playoff appearances, after the club couldn't get over the postseason hump this past January.

Ultimately, the Bills selected offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take over, but the new coach said McDermott's departure was "devastating."

Brady spoke for the first time about McDermott's firing and how he handled that moment on the "SHOUT!" podcast with Matt Parrino.

"I was broken," Brady said. "I was broken for a guy that I worked for. I was also broken for the rest of the coaching staff that is sitting there, like, we're all out of jobs right now. There was a lot of emotion going on."

Brady said he initially didn't consider that he'd have a shot to take over the head coaching chair in Buffalo, noting that his immediate reaction was that the new coach would probably bring in a new staff.

"It also dawned on me that the only thing I won't be is the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills," he said. "I'm only in Buffalo because of Sean and the opportunities that he gave me."

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Brady went through multiple coaching interviews, including with the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Raiders and Dolphins, before the Bills hired him to run their show. By keeping Brady in Western New York, there is some semblance of continuity for Josh Allen and a Bills squad that has won double-digit games each of the past seven seasons.

As much as it pained him to see McDermott fired and knowing the big shoes he must now fill, Brady understands that to get Buffalo to the next level, he can't simply imitate his former boss.

"Sean did such a great job being Sean," Brady said. "I don't want to be coach McDermott -- not in a negative way. I want to be Joe Brady."

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