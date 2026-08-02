NFL news roundup: Packers OT Zach Tom changing name to Zach Bako-Bewele
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Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka sits down with NFL Network's Sara Walsh and Gerald McCoy to discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense entering 2026.
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OTHER NEWS
- OT Zach Tom, a four-year starter, has changed his name to Zach Bako-Bewele. According to local reporters, it is not a legal name change yet, but is in the process. The name is a combination of his grandparents' Nigerian surnames.
INJURIES
- DT Bryan Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery for his torn ACL, head coach Kellen Moore confirmed.