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NFL Network: Jadeveon Clowney returning to Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014

Published: Aug 02, 2026 at 04:15 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Accustomed to one-year stops over the majority of the past seven seasons, Jadeveon Clowney is putting his first uniform back on.

Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, has agreed to terms to return to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

The Texans spent the 2014 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick on Clowney, who played five years for the franchise. Since leaving Houston after the 2018 season, Clowney has played for six teams, but the Cleveland Browns (2021-22) were the only club he played on for more than one season. He visited recently with Cleveland and general manager Andrew Berry expressed interest, but Clowney chose to head back to the AFC South contender.

Clowney is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he led the Dallas Cowboys with 8.5 sacks. He will now add to a locked-and-loaded pass rush in Houston that features Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Following his five years with the Texans, Clowney joined the Seattle Seahawks (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens (2023), Carolina Panthers (2024) and Dallas.

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