Biggest threat to Bengals' AFC title defense: Bills, Chiefs or Dolphins? Why is Derrick Henry slumping?

The remarkable playmaking skills of Josh Allen give the Bills a chance to overwhelm anyone, Cincy included. The MVP candidate is a unicorn at the position with super-sized physical dimensions and superhero athletic traits. As a highly potent runner and thrower, Allen tests the discipline of the defense each and every snap. With receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie capable of winning their one-on-one battles on the perimeter, the Bills put opposing defensive coordinators in a bind when attempting to stymie a sandlot offense directed by an improvisational wizard. Considering the speed, explosiveness and big-play potential across Buffalo's offense, the Bengals might have to outlast the Bills in a shootout, which is never an enviable task.





Furthermore, Leslie Frazier's defense could pose problems for Cincy. The Bengals love to cook up downfield explosives to star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Buffalo's crafty defensive play-caller will test the discipline and patience of the opposing quarterback by utilizing a variety of umbrella coverages designed to take away the deep ball and limit big plays. The Bills are willing to concede yardage between the 20s, but they find a way to get pivotal stops in the red zone. Of course, the season-ending injury to Von Miller hurts, but Buffalo has seen growth across the defensive front this season, particularly from fourth-year interior disruptor Ed Oliver and second-year edge menace Greg Rousseau.





I can't wait to for Week 17's Monday Night Football showdown between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati. That could be the first of two January bouts between these two AFC powers.