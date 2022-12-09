NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen

Despite owning a solid 7-4-1 record, the Giants have yet to cross the 30-point barrier in a game this season. At first blush, Sunday's assignment looks like an uphill battle, with New York hosting 11-1 Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium. But this is Bold Predictions, so ...





Facing the Eagles' top-10 scoring defense, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Co. have an offensive explosion, scoring 30-plus points in an upset victory over the league's best team to keep Big Blue's postseason aspirations alive.