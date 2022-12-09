Bold Predictions

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen

Published: Dec 09, 2022 at 09:43 AM

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 14 schedule).

Maurice Jones-Drew

Despite owning a solid 7-4-1 record, the Giants have yet to cross the 30-point barrier in a game this season. At first blush, Sunday's assignment looks like an uphill battle, with New York hosting 11-1 Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium. But this is Bold Predictions, so ...


Facing the Eagles' top-10 scoring defense, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Co. have an offensive explosion, scoring 30-plus points in an upset victory over the league's best team to keep Big Blue's postseason aspirations alive.

David Carr

The second Jets-Bills meeting of the season presents a number of storylines, but does anyone expect Mike White to keep pace with MVP candidate Josh Allen? Well, get ready for that to occur!


New York's replacement quarterback goes toe-to-toe with Buffalo's superstar, with each throwing four touchdown passes in an epic showdown.

Marc Ross

Has there ever been a bigger discrepancy in résumés than in Sunday's QB matchup between seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Not that I can recall. And according to NFL Research, the age difference of 22 years and 146 days will be largest between opposing starting quarterbacks in any game since QB starts were first tracked in 1950. But let's go away from the glamour position for a moment ...


Lost in the surprising struggles of the Bucs' 27th-ranked scoring offense: the fact that Todd Bowles' defense is playing a high level, ranking fifth in scoring D. This weekend, the unit shuts down San Francisco's rookie quarterback in an ugly 10-9 victory, bringing the all-time record for QBs facing Brady in their first career start to 0-7. More importantly, the win keeps the Buccaneers comfortably atop the lackluster NFC South, while dealing a painful blow to the Niners' NFC West title pursuit.

DeAngelo Hall

After a disappointing performance in Week 13's loss to San Francisco, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins get back on track against the Chargers, posting more than 450 yards of total offense in a shootout between star quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class.

