Bengals' Joe Burrow enjoying Madrid's museums, feeling like ‘normal person’ ahead of Madrid game

MADRID -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is trying to make the most out of his first overseas game in the NFL.

Burrow and the Bengals are in Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, looking to win their fourth straight game and move to 6-2 in the AFC North.

The trip is not only about football for Burrow, though. He was not yet with the Bengals when the team played its first two games abroad in 2016 and 2019 in London.

“This is somewhere that I’ve always wanted to go," he said Friday. “And so to be able to do it while doing what I love, playing football, is really a dream come true for me.”

Burrow said he was recognized by a group of Americans studying abroad while walking around the Spanish capital, but was enjoying a bit of anonymity on the streets of Madrid.

“I usually expect to go pretty incognito and not have anybody recognize me,” he said. “It’s a little bit more than that, but I love being out here because I can feel like a normal person for a little while.”

Art connoisseur

Europe was also allowing Burrow to enjoy one of his passions: art.

“I went to Museo del Prado on Wednesday, that was cool,” Burrow said of Spain’s renowned art museum.

And the plan for his half-day off on Friday was to go find more art in Madrid.

“I’d like to go see some more museums and go to an art gallery, do a little shopping, but we’ll see,” he said.

Fashion change

Shopping in Madrid could also be an attractive option for Burrow, who’s been known for his interest in fashion and bold pregame outfits. And it could be good timing for him, as the Bengals quarterback said he has been going through a style change.

“I’ve tried to elevate my looks a little bit recently,” he said. “For a couple of years there, I was full streetwear. And I started out going suits on gameday every day, and didn’t really feel like that was me. So I switched it up to full streetwear. And that might have been an overcorrection in my creative mind. I’m finding a happy medium now.”

Spanish sports knowledge

Burrow said he grew up watching soccer and lamented not being able to see one of the two Spanish powerhouses play while he was in Spain.

“I’ve followed international sports for a long time, followed Real Madrid for a long time. Watched Barcelona play Real Madrid a lot,” he said. “Played with both of those teams on FIFA a lot when I was a kid. And loved watching soccer my whole life really. So I wish they played while we were here at their home stadium, so we could go. Unfortunately, that’s not gonna happen, but hopefully one day I can make it.”