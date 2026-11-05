How the Bengals are tackling a test of logistics, routine in Madrid

MADRID -- Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walked across the expansive stage inside the sprawling Real Federación Española de Fútbol press conference room and sat down at the table.

"Encanta España," he said.

That translates to "I love Spain."

Taylor said he worked on his Spanish phrases on the 30-minute bus ride to RFEF, the training grounds of the Spanish national soccer team.

Sunday at the Bernabéu, the 83,000-seat home of Real Madrid, he'll sit before the media again following the game against the Falcons. We'll see if the opener shifts to "no encanta España."

The phrase will partially come down to which team best adjusts to the unusual logistics surrounding the NFL's second game in Spain. It's something Taylor and his staff have been acutely aware of throughout this week.

One aspect has mattered the most: Routine.

"One above all is keeping the schedule as close to our routine as possible," Taylor said. "We've got a team of people that logistically have handled this for us that are top-notch. My hat is off to everybody that has helped us set up and hit the ground running. There are two teams here. Your job is to handle the week better than the other team as much as possible. I don't know Atlanta's itinerary; I won't be able to watch their practice or anything like that, but we are only playing one other team. Not 31 other teams. Control everything you can control … This game is going to count the same as all the others, so shame on us if we are not prepared."

The football field might be the only place that feels normal right now, and even that included armed police watching the session that overlooked the majestic rolling hills outside Madrid.

The Bengals and Falcons both practiced at the same time Thursday, but one difference in logistics was the Bengals opted to practice on Tuesday in Cincinnati before flying over and giving the team Wednesday off to acclimate. They will hold another practice Friday at RFEF.

"This is the best compromise we found to make sure we can get acclimated by, really, Friday," Taylor said. "Get a really good practice where we feel better and play our best on Sunday. We've all brought that mindset and I think it's working well for us so far."

Taylor urged players to get out and about, walk around, see the sights and have a meal in Madrid on Wednesday and many took him up on it. Tee Higgins was walking around the Plaza Mayor, one of the main historical attractions in Madrid. The entire offensive line hit the streets and even took a picture with a lucky Bengals fan who spotted them. Players filled their Instagram feeds with videos and photos from around town.

"It's very beautiful," said center Ted Karras, who also visited the city 10 years ago. "I'm grateful to be here. It's an unbelievable experience. We were walking around town; a lot of Bengals fans. Saw a lot of faces I know over here in Europe."

Finding the balance of sleep and personal time with the off day first came back to truly establishing a routine by the end of the week.

"We are back on schedule right now," Taylor said. "This is a normal Thursday for us."

Getting the body back to peak position for Sunday wasn't much of a concern for anybody who spoke Thursday, not that everyone feels perfect and back on routine just yet.

"I think one more night would be nice," running back Chase Brown said. "The biggest difference is early morning and after practice using the saunas and tubs … just the freedom to use those whenever we want because I feel like we are kind of contained to when we are at practice."

Taylor tried to control what he could with the schedule, timing of practices, body maintenance time and shifted lunchtime to get the meal in before bussing out to the practice at 12:40 pm CET.

"The schedule and food, those are my two priorities," Taylor said. "I can't control the sleep. We give them all the information on how to sleep on a plane, but that's something they have to handle the best they can."

Some slept on the flight, some didn't. For Higgins, this is not only his first international game, but his first time going over the Atlantic Ocean.

"I had to catch up on some sleep," Higgins said. "I didn't sleep that much on the plane because I'm not a guy that likes to fly."

Sleep was on Dexter Lawrence's mind, as well. In fairness, when analyzing the challenges of traveling, sleep always makes the list at 6-foot-5, 350 pounds.

"The one thing I kinda do miss is my bed," Lawrence said. "My bed is undefeated … Most of the time (the bed) is a concern, but usually it is only for one night. I got to adjust, I'll adjust."

Part of his adjustment came by merely walking around town as everyone else did on Wednesday. Just using the time between the flight and Thursday practice to move around was a priority the staff emphasized.

"It's just being a pro," Lawrence said. "Finding your time to, one, enjoy the country and then take care of your body … If that's walking, there's great things to see here, so I don't mind doing the walk and hydrating. That's the biggest thing."

The Bengals will do the walk on Saturday, with their normal Saturday walkthrough coming at the Bernabéu. They will also soak in their first glimpse at the spectacular home locker room of Real Madrid, which they were assigned for game day.

Karras said he was honored because his locker at RFEF is that of Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, and they were embracing being in this soccer mecca all week with an understanding of the business at hand.

"It's been a fun, great experience so far, but none of that matters unless we go out there and get a win and fly home 6-2," Karras said.

Taylor flew out on Thursday for the Bengals' London game in 2019, another in a string of 11 straight losses to start that season. He stated earlier this week that his decision was "immediate" to alter the schedule for this trip. That decision still felt good to him on Thursday.

"We will probably be playing international next year, too, and I would keep doing it how we're doing it right now," Taylor said. "So far, so good. We'll let you know for Sunday how everything went for us, but right now, (I'm) pleased with our plan."

While almost half the league will go through the international experience of being on location for an extended period and handling logistics issues, there are no other experiences quite like this in the NFL.

Well, except one: The Super Bowl.

Perhaps if the Bengals ace this test of routine this week, there could be value if that opportunity arises in February.

"I sure hope so," Taylor said.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.