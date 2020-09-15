Ben Roethlisberger's return infuses Steelers with swagger, confidence

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – For two franchises as historic and steeped in stability as the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, reinvention is supposed to come along rarely. Why change what works over generations?

The Giants are in the throes of a makeover this season, starting over with rookie head coach Joe Judge after failed seasons with Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur. The Giants resist calling it a rebuilding, but this is a particularly difficult season to try something new and on Monday night they needed only to look across the line of scrimmage to be reminded of what they had in their most recent championship seasons and to gauge what they are missing right now: a cohesive offensive line, a fearsome defensive front, and a seasoned quarterback who can still put a pinpoint pass into the hands of a receiver like JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have all of those, but Monday was all about the seasoned quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who returned from elbow surgery that wrecked his 2019 season to throw three touchdown passes in a 26-16 victory over the Giants. Roethlisberger appeared shaky, probably because of his own nerves, early in the game, throwing passes high and off his receivers' fingertips. But once he settled down, he brought the derring-do back to the Steelers, lofting a touchdown pass off his back foot to Smith-Schuster, taking off on a wild scramble down the seam, engineering a two-minute-drill touchdown drive to end the first half and reestablishing the Steelers as one of the league's most balanced teams, and one capable of competing for a playoff spot again.

"That two-minute drive that he was able to navigate before the half was significant," coach Mike Tomlin said of when he knew Roethlisberger's jitters were gone.

Roethlisberger's return at age 38 to a team with the pieces to win a championship now is one of the NFL's most intriguing storylines. He imbues the Steelers with confidence and swagger. The Steelers got a peek at life without Big Ben last year and the 8-8 record, with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback, underscored how very necessary Roethlisberger is. The Steelers were good enough everywhere else last year that they nearly overcame the loss of a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Nearly.

"I told the guys before the game, it's not about me individually," Roethlisberger said. "The reason I came back was for these guys, for this team. It's a special group of football players and men and I'm just thankful to be a part of it."