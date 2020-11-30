Around The NFL Podcast: Week 12 Recap

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game from Week 12 starting with the Chiefs-Bucs (4:56), Titans-Colts (14:14), and Panthers-Vikings (20:34). The Saints-Broncos game deserves it's own sentence in this description, where Kendall Hinton started at QB after zero practice reps (48:29). Nick Shook joins the show to recap the games that the heroes don't feel like watching every week, because #lazy (1:10:30).