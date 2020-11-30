Around The NFL Podcast: Week 12 Recap

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game from Week 12 starting with the Chiefs-Bucs (4:56), Titans-Colts (14:14), and Panthers-Vikings (20:34). The Saints-Broncos game deserves it's own sentence in this description, where Kendall Hinton started at QB after zero practice reps (48:29). Nick Shook joins the show to recap the games that the heroes don't feel like watching every week, because #lazy (1:10:30).
Giants QB Daniel Jones avoided major hamstring injury, has outside shot to play vs. Seattle
The New York Giants got a modicum of positive news regarding Daniel Jones' hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests on Jones' hamstring show the QB avoided major injury.
Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow scheduled for reconstructive surgery this week
Joe Burrow's first step toward returning to an NFL field in 2021 is set for this week. The Bengals QB will head west during the week to have reconstructive knee surgery on ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ian Rapoport reports.
Matt Nagy: Bears' loss to Packers was 'flat-out embarrassing'
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says their team needs to wake up after a "flat-out embarrassing" loss to the lost Green Bay Packers Sunday night.
49ers to play next two home games at Cardinals' State Farm Stadium
The 49ers have a temporary new home for the 2020 season. The Niners announced they have reached an agreement with the NFL and the Cardinals to play their Week 13 and 14 home games against the Bills and Washington at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumor
Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced on social media that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor and he will undergo surgery to have it removed.
Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain and will undergo tests Monday morning, but initial indications are that it looked worse than it is, Ian Rapaport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
Jags RB James Robinson on verge of breaking undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is on the verge of breaking Dominic Rhodes' undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record.
Sean McVay on Rams' loss to 49ers: 'Our quarterback has to take better care of the football'
Jared Goff committed three turnovers in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, including a pick-6. After the defeat, Rams coach Sean McVay didn't mince words on L.A.'s struggles.
NFL Week 16 Saturday tripleheader: Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders
The NFL's Christmas Week slate is official. The league announced on Monday updates to the Week 16 schedule, including three games on Saturday, Dec. 26.
What to watch for in Seahawks-Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'
Here are three storylines to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles take flight on Monday Night Football.