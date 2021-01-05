Around the NFL Podcast: New Horizons Monday 

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, and Gregg Rosenthal take you through all of the coaches and GMs who were fired on "New Horizons Monday" and the rest of the news around the league including what's happening with Carson Wentz and Jared Goff.
Panthers OC Joe Brady garners HC interview requests from Falcons, Texans and Chargers
After one season in Carolina, offensive coordinator Joe Brady is getting interview requests for vacant head coaching jobs.
Joe Judge on Eagles' finish: You'll never see Giants 'disrespect the game'
With his team's playoff hopes decided by a confounding loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Football Team, Joe Judge's press conference went from diplomatic comments to strong and impassioned words.
NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle
NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
Ron Rivera on beating Nate Sudfeld-led Eagles: 'I'm not apologizing for winning'
Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team is in the playoffs in his first season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and he's not apologizing for how his squad reached the postseason.
Falcons QB, former Texans standout Matt Schaub retiring
Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub is retiring, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Monday. He'll be fondly remembered as the trusty backup in Atlanta and the starter in Houston who helped the Texans achieve their first stretch of relevance in franchise history.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs booked on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
Broncos to hire GM as John Elway announces changes to football operations
The Denver Broncos are making a major change to their football operations, general manager John Elway announced Monday.
Jets CEO Johnson 'sick' of losing, 'huge fan' of Sam Darnold but leaves future in hands of GM Douglas
Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was understandably upset by his team's lack of success in 2020, but hopes a new "CEO" coach, hired by GM Joe Douglas, will turn things around.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater 'has to have a tremendous offseason'
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he needs to see more from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this offseason.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans considered day-to-day after MRI shows no structural damage in knee
Monday brought good news for Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans as an MRI showed no structural damage to his injured knee. Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Evans is considered day-to-day.