Around The NFL Podcast: 'Does this matter?' with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters. ﻿Robby Anderson﻿ thinks ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ has a new "glow" (3:33), ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ is holding out in Miami (5:43), and ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ threw five interceptions in one minicamp practice (11:37). In other news, ﻿Danielle Hunter﻿ has worked out his contract with the Vikings, who are also bringing back ﻿Sheldon Richardson﻿ (17:35), Matt Nagy will not start ﻿Justin Fields﻿ Week 1 (21:54), ﻿Derek Carr﻿ has threatened to retire (30:05), and ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ is absent from minicamp in Seattle (35:50). Stick around as we wrap up the show with summer book recommendations (39:08).