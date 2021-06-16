Around The NFL Podcast: 'Does this matter?' with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters. Robby Anderson thinks Sam Darnold has a new "glow" (3:33), Xavien Howard is holding out in Miami (5:43), and Tua Tagovailoa threw five interceptions in one minicamp practice (11:37). In other news, Danielle Hunter has worked out his contract with the Vikings, who are also bringing back Sheldon Richardson (17:35), Matt Nagy will not start Justin Fields Week 1 (21:54), Derek Carr has threatened to retire (30:05), and Jamal Adams is absent from minicamp in Seattle (35:50). Stick around as we wrap up the show with summer book recommendations (39:08).
Drew Brees lauds Justin Herbert: 'His physical tools are as good as anybody I've ever seen'
Retired star Drew Brees took in a Chargers practice Wednesday as part of his new analyst role with NBC. Brees noted afterward that it was just the third time he's encountered Justin Herbert. That was enough for him to draw at least one striking conclusion about the 23-year-old QB.
Woody Johnson 'couldn't be more excited' about state of Jets after returning from ambassador term
Jets owner Woody Johnson has returned from his civic service as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, and he likes the changes he's seen from his professional football club.
Roundup: Jadeveon Clowney feels 'great' after first practice with Browns
Reports on Jadeveon Clowney and Odell Beckham have been positive as the Browns have conducted their minicamp this week. Find out what other news and notes are we tracking Wednesday.
Brian Schottenheimer: Jaguars haven't named starting QB for 2021 season
Jacksonville has a number of interesting names at QB. Even with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence waiting in the wings, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday the team is continuing to evaluate all of its options.
NFL, NFLPA agree to updated COVID-19 protocols for training camp, preseason
With mandatory minicamps coming to a close around the NFL, the league and the NFL Players Association have come to an agreement for COVID-19 protocols for training camps and preseason games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via an NFL memo.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens placing 'a big emphasis' on improving deep ball in 2021
As Lamar Jackson's star has risen, the critiques once attached to his game have gradually dissipated. One knock the former MVP has yet to shed, however, is his ability to consistently complete his deep ball throws.
Jon Gruden likes Raiders' offseason moves some critics deem as 'questionable'
Could this be the year that the Raiders break through into the playoffs? Jon Gruden is bullish on his team's roster, even though he acknowledged some of his critics have questioned their moves.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recognizes longtime research director Ernie Adams
As he wrapped up his Wednesday news conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick went out of his way to recognize the contributions of longtime researcher Ernie Adams.
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer: Danielle Hunter 'looks fantastic' after missing 2020 with neck injury
Speaking during Vikings minicamp Wednesday, head coach Mike Zimmer admitted the club was unsure how healthy Danielle Hunter might be after surgery on a herniated disc in his neck in October. But after seeing the Pro Bowler, the veteran coach said Hunter "looks fantastic."
Ravens' Calais Campbell contemplating retirement after 2021 season
Turning 35 in September, Ravens DE Calais Campbell is weighing the possibility of retiring after the 2021 campaign, which would be his 14th NFL season.
Browns RB Nick Chubb on contract talks: 'Cleveland is where I want to be'
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Browns RB Nick Chubb isn't holding out of minicamp in an effort to get a new deal and said his next payday isn't a focus. However, Chubb made it known he hopes to sign long term at some point.