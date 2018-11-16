Amari Cooper's impact; Chargers' swagger; waiting for Gronk

LOS ANGELES RAMS: Dealing with a difficult week. The Rams have been dealing with both logistical and personal obstacles over the last week, and coach Sean McVay has done a great job of keeping his team focused. From heated moments on the sideline during last Sunday's victory against the Seahawks, to the mantra of accountability he continues to enforce among the players, McVay takes the reins in tough situations and leads by example. With wildfires burning in their backyard, a tragic shooting taking place in Thousand Oaks, California (the city in which the team has its practice facility) just days before that, and now the last-minute location change of their "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Chiefs, the Rams' organization has had plenty to navigate. The team received the news that Monday's game would be relocated from Mexico to Los Angeles after they arrived in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where they've been training at elevation to prepare for the conditions in Mexico City, which has a high elevation. Coach McVay decided to keep the team in Colorado and continue with the week of practice, even after learning of the venue change for the game.