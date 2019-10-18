Earl Thomas' Seattle return, C.J. Mosley eager, McLaurin shining

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Thomas eager to see how Seattle receives him. Safety Earl Thomas makes his return to Seattle this week when the Ravens meet the Seahawks. His history with that franchise was long and distinguished -- taken 14th overall by the Seahawks in the 2010 NFL Draft, Thomas was a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the leaders of the "Legion of Boom" secondary that helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII -- but his tenure didn't end well. Thomas squabbled with the team last year because he wanted a new contract. He also broke a bone in his left leg in Week 4 and gave the Seahawks sideline a middle-finger salute as medical staff members carted him off the field (he wound up on injured reserve and missed the rest of his final season in Seattle, then signed in Baltimore this offseason).