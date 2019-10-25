Bridgewater's intel for Saints D; Bills disrespect; 49ers' downfall?

"When I first got here, my whole thing was just learn the basics and then from the basics I can build on to where I can do exactly what he wants me to do or just watch other guys and see how they do it and then bring it over to what I already established as the baseline," Meyers said. "It just helps me grow within the playbook, it helps me maneuver my own certain way and add my own flavor to it once I learn exactly how they want everything."