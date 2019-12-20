A Bills-Pats friendship; Pack's plans for Cousins; Deebo Samuel

The Chiefs aren't saying exactly how he'll be used, but they're already impressed with his professionalism. "This is a different environment," said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Thursday. "It's all new and different to him. He got in here late the other night, and then he came in here (Wednesday). I don't know how much sleep he's had; not very much. The most impressive thing, and I think all of our players got their eyeballs on it, too -- you come into the meeting, and he had a spiral notebook, and he was taking notes. That's Terrell Suggs. He's a pro."