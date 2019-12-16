Chiefs claim veteran LB Terrell Suggs off waivers

Terrell Suggs is trading in one red jersey for another.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the former Arizona Cardinals linebacker has been claimed off waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday in a move to bolster their defensive depth ahead of the franchise's fifth straight playoff appearance.

Suggs, 37, was released by the Cards last Friday, nine months to the day after signing a one-year, $7 million contract with Arizona. In his 13 games playing under coach Kliff Kingsbury, Suggs recorded 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, a far cry from the type of production he had as a powerful defensive force on the Ravens for the first 16 years of his career.

Speaking of Baltimore, all signs pointed to Suggs reuniting with the franchise that helped him become a seven-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion in 2012. Alas, the waiver order didn't work out in Baltimore's favor with the Chiefs making a smart move from both a personnel standpoint and in an effort to prevent Suggs from cashing in whatever he has left in the tank as a member of the Ravens' already potent defense.

The belief coming into Monday was that Suggs wouldn't report to any team other than the Ravens so it remains to be seen if he'll actually join the Chiefs for their final two regular season games.

At one point, the alternative for Suggs appeared to be the Titans with Rapoport reporting on Sunday that the team was kicking the tires on possibly making a playoff-minded move of their own. Of course, that didn't come to pass and the Chiefs swooped in to place their claim prior to Monday's deadline.

Should Suggs choose to join Andy Reid and Co. and play out what could be the last season of his career, he could find himself in a prominent position for the Super Bowl-contending Chiefs, given their need for effective pass rushers with defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor out with injuries, and Frank Clark playing through a variety of ailments.