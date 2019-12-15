Titans may claim LB Terrell Suggs off waiver wire

Terrell Suggs' time on waivers just got a little more interesting.

While many expected Suggs to make a return to Baltimore for the rest of his 17th professional season, their reunion isn't so certain. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday at least one other team appears poised to claim Suggs before the Ravens in the waiver order, and it could be the Tennessee Titans. Teams have until Monday to place a waive claim on Suggs.

The Titans wouldn't add Suggs just because of a need for a pass rusher, but also because of some familiarity between Suggs and Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The 70-year-old coach once filled the same role in Baltimore from 2012 to 2017, where he coached Suggs and won a Super Bowl in 2013.

Suggs' fit in Tennessee would be interesting, considering the youth of the team's defense (especially in its linebacking corps), but if used primarily as a pass-rushing specialist, the veteran could add a useful change in style on the edge in key situations. Plus, for a team that hasn't made a deep run into the postseason but aspires to do so, Suggs could provide valuable experience -- if he is willing to play somewhere other than Baltimore.

Arizona released Suggs on Friday after the veteran played 13 games for the team this season in a decision that Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury described as "mutual." He recorded 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles while operating in obscurity in the desert.