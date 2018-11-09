NFL monitoring conditions in L.A., Bay Area amid fires

The NFL is monitoring the impact the fires in California could potentially have on Sunday's games in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

"We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "At this point, both the Los Angeles Chargers-Oakland Raiders game and the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game will kick off as scheduled."

The Los Angeles Rams canceled Friday's practice because of air quality conditions caused by a wildfire near the team's facility on the campus of Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California.

As of Saturday morning, the wind-fueled Woolsey Fire in western Ventura County has damaged or destroyed at least 20 homes and has charred more than 70,000 acres, according to The Los Angeles Times. The fire, which has led to 250,000 people fleeing their homes, has closed down Highway 101, the main traffic artery in the region.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the team will have a short practice at the University of Southern California on Saturday and hold team meetings at a hotel. He told reporters Friday that 45 people in the Rams organization have been evacuated from their homes.

The Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

The Rams aren't the only ones affected by wildfires in the state. The Oakland Raiders limited the team's Friday practice to a walkthrough because of the smoky conditions caused by the Camp Fire in Northern California. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday the team had to limit aspects of their practice Saturday because of smoky conditions.

The Raiders play host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and the 49ers are scheduled to play host to the New York Giants on Monday night.