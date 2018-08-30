Rob Gronkowski signs revised contract with Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski insisted this offseason his contract situation with the team wasn't going to be an issue. On Thursday, the Patriots made sure it'll stay that way throughout the rest of the year.

The 29-year-old tight end signed a revised contract that adds $4.3 million in additional incentives to his 2018 payout -- for a potential total max payout of $13.3 million in 2018, Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The restructure, which is similar to the one he signed last year, provides $1 million in potential per-game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives, Rapoport reported.

To max out his deal in 2018, #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski must hit 3 of 4 incentives: $1.1M for 70 catches, $1.1M for 80% playtime, $1.1M for 1,085 yards, and $1.1M for 9 or more TDs. ... 3 of those gets him $3.3M max â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2018

ESPN first reported the agreement.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski has two years remaining on his contract, which carried a base salary of $8 million in 2018 prior to his restructure and $9 million in 2019. His salary places him as the fourth-highest paid tight end in the league behind Jimmy Graham, Travis Kelce and Jordan Reed, according to Over the Cap.

Entering his ninth NFL season, no one has caught more touchdown passes (76) since 2010 than Gronkowski -- a mark which ranks third all-time among tight ends. The four-time All-Pro is the only tight end in NFL history to post five seasons with 10 or more touchdowns.

While it might be difficult to ever see the often-jovial Gronkowski upset for any long stretch of time, giving him a fairer market-value payout over the next year makes sense for a Patriots team that will be relying heavily on his talents in 2018.

With the team making a slew of changes to its wide receiving corps this offseason, Gronk provides Tom Brady and the Patriots' passing game a level of familiarity that likely will continue to serve the team well this year.