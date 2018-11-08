L.A. teams mourn victims of Thousand Oaks shooting

On Wednesday, a gunman attacked staff and patrons at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Per the Associated Press, he killed 12 people, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, and injuring others.
Thousand Oaks is the home to the Los Angeles Rams' practice facility. Rams players offered their condolences to the victims, their families and the community of Ventura County affected by the tragedy.
Statement from the Los Angeles Rams: pic.twitter.com/sFBBsOsKWWâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2018
Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayersâ Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 8, 2018
Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones.â Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 8, 2018
Heart broken this morning! Iâm just sorry to those affected. I donât have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!â Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018
Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day.â Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 8, 2018
Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support.
