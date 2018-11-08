L.A. teams mourn victims of Thousand Oaks shooting

On Wednesday, a gunman attacked staff and patrons at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Per the Associated Press, he killed 12 people, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, and injuring others.

Thousand Oaks is the home to the Los Angeles Rams' practice facility. Rams players offered their condolences to the victims, their families and the community of Ventura County affected by the tragedy.

Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers â Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 8, 2018

Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones. â Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 8, 2018

Heart broken this morning! Iâm just sorry to those affected. I donât have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

