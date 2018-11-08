Around the NFL  

 

 

L.A. teams mourn victims of Thousand Oaks shooting

  • By NFL.com
On Wednesday, a gunman attacked staff and patrons at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Per the Associated Press, he killed 12 people, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, and injuring others.

Thousand Oaks is the home to the Los Angeles Rams' practice facility. Rams players offered their condolences to the victims, their families and the community of Ventura County affected by the tragedy.

