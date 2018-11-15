Joey Bosa inching closer to returning for Chargers vs. Broncos

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa appears closer to making his season debut Sunday against visiting Denver, although Bosa and the team won't definitively say if he'll be active.

While discussing the pain he knows he will have to deal with to his left foot, Bosa said he figures it will be sore Monday morning, alluding to the aftereffects of what should be a physical game against the Broncos.

"They said that for up to 12 weeks, and honestly until I'm done playing this year, I'll be experiencing soreness and discomfort," Bosa said before taking part in his second practice of the week Thursday. "I'm sure after the game, next Monday, it's going to be pretty tough. It's something you have to manage with ice and volume."

Getting Bosa back would be a significant boost to the Chargers, who have won six straight games and have a 7-2 record. Bosa is a dominant pass rusher who has racked up 23 sacks in his first two seasons. He is set to join a defense that ranks ninth in the NFL in sacks (26).

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said Thursday that Bosa is on a rehab plan prescribed by team doctors. Bradley wouldn't say if Bosa was playing, let alone how he could be used or how much. He was limited in practice Wednesday as well as Thursday but both were non-padded. Bosa said he took part in some full-team drills.

Bosa said he has been wearing an orthotic for arch support and will continue to do so through the remainder of the season.

Bosa looked spry going through bag drills (in which he stepped over blocking dummies and cut in various directions) in the portion of practice open to media Thursday. Bosa said that he has "fresh legs," adding that practices at this point of the season aren't nearly as strenuous as training camp.