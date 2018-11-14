Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) to practice on limited basis

Joey Bosa took a step towards a potential return.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Bosa will participate in practice in a limited capacity. The pass rusher will start with individual drills, and the team will assess from there, per Lynn.

It marks Bosa's first practice since before Week 1 because of a foot injury.

The 23-year-old might need time to get back into football shape, but Wednesday's declaration marks progress. The Chargers had hoped to get Bosa back after the Week 8 bye; alas, it's been a tough slog. L.A. won't push it at this point.

Anything the streaking Chargers get from Bosa is a big bonus. If they can get their best defensive player in shape and at near-full force for the stretch run and potentially into the playoffs, an already dangerous team will be that much more potent.