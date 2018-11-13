Chiefs-Rams game moved from Mexico City to L.A.

The highly anticipated Monday night showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will no longer be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The league announced Tuesday that the game featuring two 9-1 teams atop their respective divisions will now be played at the L.A. Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 19, because the playing surface at Estadio Azteca did not meet NFL standards.

"The decision is based on the determination -- in consultation with the NFLPA and following a meeting and field inspection this afternoon by NFL and club field experts as well as local and independent outside experts -- that the playing field at Estadio Azteca does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency and will not meet those standards by next Monday," the league wrote in a statement.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported earlier Tuesday that the league was monitoring the situation in Mexico City and was working with Estadio Azteca to ensure the field is up to league standards for next Monday's game.

"We have worked extensively with our partners at Estadio Azteca for months in preparation for this game," NFL Executive Vice President of International Mark Waller said in a statement. "Until very recently, we had no major concerns. But, the combination of a difficult rainy season and a heavy multi-event calendar of events at the stadium, have resulted in significant damage to the field that presents unnecessary risks to player safety and makes it unsuitable to host an NFL game. As a result, we have determined that moving the game is the right decision, and one that we needed to announce now in order to allow our teams and fans to make alternate arrangements."

The Rams, who arrived in Colorado Springs on Monday to practice this week and acclimate themselves to Mexico City's high altitude, currently are in discussions on if they will return to Los Angeles or remain in Colorado for practice this week, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Per the NFL, details on ticket reimbursement procedures will be announced in the days ahead.

