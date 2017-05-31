A.J. Green: Bengals' offense getting back to 2015 level

"They can all make plays all over the field," Green said of his receiving corps, via the team's official website. "I feel like we're getting back to where we were in 2015 with Marvin, Mo. I feel like once TB gets settled in, he'll be able to play faster because now he knows what to do and the way CC is coming along, and after adding Ross and adding [rookie running back Joe] Mixon, I feel like we're getting back to that 2015 roster."