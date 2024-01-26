NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Lions-49ers in NFC Championship Game





Sunday’s NFC Championship Game pits the haves vs. the have-nots, at least as far as modern NFL history goes.





The San Francisco 49ers host the game as five-time Super Bowl champions, coming up just short last season of reaching the club’s eighth Super Bowl following a NFC title-game loss to the Eagles.





The Detroit Lions are on the opposite end of the spectrum, approaching unseen heights for the franchise since the NFL merger. They’ve only been on this stage once before, losing to Washington in the 1991 NFC Championship Game. The Lions have never reached the Super Bowl before and last won a league championship in 1957.





Each team -- along with each quarterback and head coach -- knows how big the opportunity is in this matchup.





Niners quarterback ﻿﻿﻿﻿Brock Purdy﻿﻿﻿﻿ suffered a major elbow injury early during last year's loss to the Eagles, but he has built on a strong rookie season, even if doubters still exist, especially after Purdy struggled last week against Green Bay. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has led the 49ers to the postseason in four of the past five years but was unable to finish off Super LIV, despite leading the Chiefs by 10 midway through the fourth quarter.





The Rams traded ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jared Goff﻿﻿﻿﻿ to Detroit three years ago in what was termed a salary-dump deal, but he’s established himself as the Lions’ unquestioned leader, with 22 wins in their past 29 games, playoffs included. Detroit Head coach Dan Campbell obviously has been a huge part of the Lions’ success over that period, maintaining his aggressive approach and belief in his players throughout, even after he was mocked early in his tenure.





Now these teams will square off in a terrific matchup, as this is more than just a redemption game. It’s also a battle of two of the best teams in the league this season. One of them will play for a Super Bowl title two weeks from Sunday.





Here are four things to watch for when the Lions visit the 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game: