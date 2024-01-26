NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

- WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
- WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+
CHIEFS
- OUT: DT Derrick Nnadi (tricep), WR Skyy Moore knee), OL Prince Tega Wanogho (quad), OL Joe Thuney (pec).
- QUESTIONABLE: S Mike Edwards (concussion), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), LB Willie Gay (neck), WR Kadarius Toney (hip).
RAVENS
- DOUBFUL: LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder).
- QUESTIONABLE: WR Tylan Wallace (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee).
- WHERE: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
- WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET | FOX, FOX Deportes
LIONS
- OUT: WR Kalif Raymond (knee), OG Jonah Jackson (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE: QB Hendon Hooker (tooth), CB Chase Lucas (illness)
49ERS
- QUESTIONABLE: DT Kalia Davis (ankle), LB Oren Burks (shoulder)