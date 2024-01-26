NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens in AFC Championship Game





Well, what a surprise: The Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship Game once again.





This time, though, we won’t watch the action unfold at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are now road warriors, boarding a plane for their second straight playoff game played away from Kansas City. When they land, they’ll meet the hottest team in football, leading NFL Most Valuable Player candidate Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.





A changing of the guard could be ahead. Perhaps more accurately, it’s simply a clash of two contenders led by elite quarterbacks. And when the final whistle blows, we’ll learn whether the reigning champ is still king of the conference, or if the Ravens have effectively dethroned the monarch.





We don’t have to look past the most important position in sports to find a storyline. Jackson is careening toward his second MVP, while Patrick Mahomes is aiming to pull off his best LeBron James impression by carrying the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.





The Chiefs certainly haven’t been perfect, and haven’t inspired the same fear of past years. They have offensive issues, but seem to have ironed most of them out in the last two weeks. And the Ravens, well, they’ve been on fire for nearly two months.





What prevails: championship experience, or an incredible hot streak powered by the league’s most entertaining player? We’ll find out Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.





Here are four things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game: