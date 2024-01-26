Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey dismisses Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'They're still the team to beat'

"I feel like the Chiefs -- over the years -- are the [professional] football version of Alabama," the former Crimson Tide corner said, via the Ravens' official transcript. "It's like, every year in, year out, they might be like, 'Oh they're not looking that good. They're not this.' They're still 'that team.' They're still the team to beat. Whether they're losing, [or] whether they're winning, they're still the Chiefs, and they're the team to beat. They're Super Bowl champs, and for us to beat them, it's going to take everybody firing on all cylinders."

Despite their struggles, the Chiefs still have the trump card in Mahomes, who has led his team to six consecutive AFC Championship games.