NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII





The stage is set in Las Vegas as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs clash in Super Bowl LVIII.





It’s a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where the Chiefs authored a fourth-quarter comeback to topple the Niners and become champions of the 2020 season.





San Francisco will make its eighth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday after defeating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. Kyle Shanahan makes his second Super Bowl as a head coach and is surrounded by playmakers.





Kansas City is set for its sixth Super Bowl following a win in the AFC Championship Game against AP Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson and the the Baltimore Ravens' No. 1 ranked scoring defense. Andy Reid has been the mastermind behind Kansas City’s success along with Patrick Mahomes since 2018. It has been the most up-and-down roller-coaster season for the Chiefs during that span, one with a low point that saw Mahomes frustrated in late December after a loss to the Buffalo Bills.





Mahomes has persevered for a fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons, and now has an opportunity to win back-to-back Lombardis for the first time since the New England Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX in 2003-04.





Here are four things to watch for in Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs:





1) Will Brock Purdy keep up with Patrick Mahomes on the big stage? Purdy, the 2022 NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant, heads into his first Super Bowl and though he might not deliver the same jaw-dropping plays as Mahomes, he's making the right decisions when needed. Shanahan this past week pushed back against the narrative of Purdy being labeled a “game manager.” Purdy has checked off what needed to be done in every playoff game so far. Meanwhile, Mahomes enters the week with ample Super Bowl experience under his belt. Mahomes was asked earlier this week if he can surpass Tom Brady in the G.O.A.T. conversations, and he gave a humble response while saying he's focused on getting his third ring. At 28, Mahomes will be the youngest QB to start four Super Bowls. The 49ers stand in the way of Mahomes on this stage for the second time in his illustrious career. Many can expect Mahomes to be Mahomes, but on the flip side, how Purdy keeps up and deals with the additional pressure of the Super Bowl will be an important storyline to follow Sunday night.