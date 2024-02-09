Super Bowl LVIII injury report: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

- WHERE: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
- WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Univision
CHIEFS
- OUT: OG Joe Thuney (pectoral), OL Prince Tega Wanogho (quad)
- QUESTIONABLE: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin)
Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) is officially out vs. the 49ers, while running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) is questionable and OL Prince Tega Wanogho is also out.
Bill Belichick had total control in New England for 24 seasons. Many surmised his desire to again be in charge of roster decisions in his next act led to the head coach missing out on a job, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank dismissed that notion on Friday.
The Seattle Seahawks are planning to hire Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
Kevin Stefanski was a big winner at NFL Honors, right along with the Cleveland Browns, as he was awarded the NFL Coach of the Year, but it was his cousin Steven who's phone was blowing up after an on-stage snafu Thursday night.
The University of Michigan is hiring Don "Wink" Martindale as its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
In 2022, Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. His first game with the Niners was against the Kansas City Chiefs. He reflected on the trade Wednesday ahead of another, far more significant showdown with KC.
The Kansas City Chiefs have gone through a number of different OL combinations through their run of Super Bowl appearances the past five seasons. The one constant amid all the change: OL coach Andy Heck. NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down Heck's impact in K.C.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was named the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Thursday night during NFL Honors.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday at NFL Honors at Resorts World, marking the second time he's won the award after he took home the honor following the 2019 season.