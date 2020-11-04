2020 NFL trade deadline grades: Assessing five notable moves

The trade: The Los Angeles Chargers sent King to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.





The skinny: Tennessee allows the second-most passing yards per game on third down (77.9) and yields the highest third-down conversion rate by a wide margin (61.9 percent, with Carolina ranked 31st at 54.2). The Titans are also tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns allowed (17). King is a versatile defensive back, but he particularly excels at defending the slot, where Pro Football Focus ranks him as the third-best cover man since 2018. In that same time span, my computer vision shows that slot receivers in King's coverage have earned about 20 percent fewer first downs than they have against the average slot defender (31.6 percent for King vs. a 52 percent average). Adding King increases the Titans' odds of winning at least one playoff game by 5.5 percent: 50.6 to 56.1 percent. With cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) still not playing, this is some much-needed 2020 help, with King highly incentivized to perform, given that he's headed for free agency in the offseason.





The bottom line: Renting King for the price of a sixth-rounder is an excellent move for the Titans, who needed to shore up their pass defense. The Chargers are a team in transition, and if King's not a part of their future, getting anything for his services is at least a return on investment.





THE GRADES -- Titans: A | Chargers: C