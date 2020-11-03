Around the NFL

Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

Published: Nov 03, 2020 at 03:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots added some pass-catching help on trade deadline day.

The Pats acquired WR Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Terms of the deal have not yet been reported.

A seventh-round pick in 2017, Ford missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury and played in just one game in 2018. Last year, Ford caught seven balls for 54 yards in Week 17 against the Patriots, perhaps catching Bill Belichick's eye.

The 6-foot-2 slot receiver has complied 18 catches for 184 yards in 214 offensive snaps this season with 10.2 yards per completion and a 62.1 catch percentage. His best day this season came in a seven-catch 76-yard afternoon against Buffalo in Week 2.

The move gives the Patriots a big slot weapon after the offense has dealt with injuries to Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry﻿. Ford played 188 of his 214 snaps this year from the slot in Miami.

Dating back to his best days with Carolina, Cam Newton has done well working with big-bodied receivers who can win over the middle. That's exactly the type of play the Patriots expect to get from Ford.

Ford is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and won't use much cap space for the Pats to absorb this year.

For Miami, jettisoning Ford to a division rival indicates a sizable role could be in store for Antonio Callaway when he comes off suspension. The Dolphins could also want to see more opportunities for rookies Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr. out of the slot, where Ford was blocking playing time.

The Dolphins later made another move to add to their running back room.

Miami traded for Kansas City Chiefs running back DeAndre Washington in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The trade is the latest move by the Dolphins to add depth to the running back position after bringing in ﻿Jordan Howard﻿ and ﻿Matt Breida﻿ at the position this offseason. Both have been outplayed by ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿, who yanked away the starting gig.

Washington has been active for just one game in K.C. this season, taking three carries for five yards and catching one pass for two yards. He figures to be a pass-catching option behind Gaskins in a muddled Miami backfield.

Related Content

news

WR Will Fuller won't be traded; staying put with Texans

Heading into Tuesday's trade deadline, there was a strong possibility the Texans could move Will Fuller, but in the end, Houston and the Packers could not agree on value and the speedy wideout is staying put.
news

NFL memo asks players to wear masks on sidelines, in locker room as part of enhanced protocol

As COVID-19 case numbers rise across the country, the NFL has enhanced part of their protocol requiring players to be masked on the sidelines and in the locker room.
news

Cowboys placing QB Andy Dalton on COVID-19 list; Cooper Rush could start vs. Steelers

﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s season went from bad to worse without setting foot on the field this week. The Cowboys QB will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, officially knocking him out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos' top brass is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. Ian Rapoport reports that GM John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  
news

Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin won't play in 'TNF' due to high-risk close contact identification

Packers running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin will not play Thursday night after being designated as high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Bill Belichick not making excuses for Patriots' struggles: 'We sold out and won three Super Bowls'

The Patriots are off to their worst start since 2000, sitting at 2-5 in third place in the AFC East, after four straight losses. How did Bill Belichick and New England get here?
news

Mike Evans on win over Giants: Buccaneers would've lost game like that 'in the past'

Against a team that it should have beat by 20, the Bucs hung to a 25-23 victory over New York. It was a win Tampa probably didn't deserve, and one Mike Evans admits in past years they would have lost. 
news

Daniel Jones' mistakes cost Giants chance to beat Bucs: 'I think those were costly mistakes for us'

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns but also had two interceptions in Thursday's 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Controversial DPI no-call propels Bucs past Giants in thrilling MNF matchup

In a game likely no one outside of the tri-state area believed they had a chance in, the Giants were a two-point conversion away forcing overtime on "Monday Night Football."
news

What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Giants on Monday night

A valiant upset bid by Daniel Jones and the Giants fell short, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers prevailed, 25-23.
news

Texans WR Will Fuller could be moved by Tuesday trade deadline

Will Fuller, the Texans' leading receiver through seven games, could be on the move, potentially to a NFC North powerhouse, ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL