Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The New England Patriots added some pass-catching help on trade deadline day.

The Pats acquired WR Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Terms of the deal have not yet been reported.

A seventh-round pick in 2017, Ford missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury and played in just one game in 2018. Last year, Ford caught seven balls for 54 yards in Week 17 against the Patriots, perhaps catching Bill Belichick's eye.

The 6-foot-2 slot receiver has complied 18 catches for 184 yards in 214 offensive snaps this season with 10.2 yards per completion and a 62.1 catch percentage. His best day this season came in a seven-catch 76-yard afternoon against Buffalo in Week 2.

The move gives the Patriots a big slot weapon after the offense has dealt with injuries to Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry﻿. Ford played 188 of his 214 snaps this year from the slot in Miami.

Dating back to his best days with Carolina, Cam Newton has done well working with big-bodied receivers who can win over the middle. That's exactly the type of play the Patriots expect to get from Ford.

Ford is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and won't use much cap space for the Pats to absorb this year.

For Miami, jettisoning Ford to a division rival indicates a sizable role could be in store for Antonio Callaway when he comes off suspension. The Dolphins could also want to see more opportunities for rookies Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr. out of the slot, where Ford was blocking playing time.

The Dolphins later made another move to add to their running back room.

Miami traded for Kansas City Chiefs running back DeAndre Washington in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The trade is the latest move by the Dolphins to add depth to the running back position after bringing in ﻿Jordan Howard﻿ and ﻿Matt Breida﻿ at the position this offseason. Both have been outplayed by ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿, who yanked away the starting gig.