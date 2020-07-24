Around the NFL

Friday, Jul 24, 2020 02:37 PM

NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The latest economic proposal between the NFL and NFLPA would not change the salary cap in 2020.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the proposal being discussed by the league and union would spread the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic over four years beginning in 2021, per sources informed of the talks.

The 2021 salary cap would be at least $175 million. This year's cap, which was set at $198.2 million back in March, would remain unchanged.

If revenues don't fall as far as some fear, next year's salary cap could be higher than $175 million, but setting a floor allows teams to begin planning for the future. It also offers players a modicum of comfort in knowing it wouldn't crater, causing massive cuts to high-priced vets. The rest of any shortfall would be spread over the following three seasons.

Pelissero added that the latest proposal from the owners raised the minimum cap in 2021 to $175 million from $165 million and dropped the request for an $8 million in salary cap reduction for 2020.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the proposal could also include owners not being entirely on the hook for guaranteed base salaries if the season stopped in the middle, with more of a pay-as-you-go model.

The NFLPA Executive Committee voted Friday to recommend the economic proposal and other changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The amended CBA will now go to the NFLPA's board of 32 player representatives for a vote. If the proposed CBA passes, the deal between the NFL and NFLPA will be done and final.

Owners hoped to have a deal on economics in place before players began strength and conditioning workouts at team facilities later this weekend. According to Rapoport, the owners agreed Friday that training camp will begin on time.

Rapoport added that one possible plan for training camps could be: a 20-day ramp-up period before contact practices; a maximum of 14 padded practices; zero preseason games.

Also approved by the owners as proposed changes to the CBA are 16-man practice squads, high risk and general opt-out programs and zero preseason games ahead of the 2020 season, a source told Pelissero.

