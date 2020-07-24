NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA

The latest economic proposal between the NFL and NFLPA would not change the salary cap in 2020.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the proposal being discussed by the league and union would spread the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic over four years beginning in 2021, per sources informed of the talks.

The 2021 salary cap would be at least $175 million. This year's cap, which was set at $198.2 million back in March, would remain unchanged.

If revenues don't fall as far as some fear, next year's salary cap could be higher than $175 million, but setting a floor allows teams to begin planning for the future. It also offers players a modicum of comfort in knowing it wouldn't crater, causing massive cuts to high-priced vets. The rest of any shortfall would be spread over the following three seasons.

Pelissero added that the latest proposal from the owners raised the minimum cap in 2021 to $175 million from $165 million and dropped the request for an $8 million in salary cap reduction for 2020.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the proposal could also include owners not being entirely on the hook for guaranteed base salaries if the season stopped in the middle, with more of a pay-as-you-go model.