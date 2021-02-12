2020 NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Colts prosper; Texans, Titans flounder

Round 1

(No. 9) CJ Henderson, CB, 8 starts

(20) K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, 16 games/3 starts

Round 2

(42) Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, 14 games/12 starts

Round 3

(73) DaVon Hamilton, DT, 11 games/6 starts

Round 4

Round 5

(157) Daniel Thomas, S, 10 games/2 starts

(165) Collin Johnson, WR, 14 games

Round 6

(189) Jake Luton, QB, 3 starts

(206) Tyler Davis, TE, 8 games

Round 7

(223) Chris Claybrooks, CB, 13 games/4 starts





Notable undrafted free agents: ﻿Doug Costin﻿, DT (12 games/9 starts); Ross Matiscik﻿, LS (16 games/0 starts); James Robinson, RB (14 games/14 starts).





Let's begin at the end -- as in, the last name on that list just above: James Robinson. The Jaguars made 12 of the 2020 draft's 255 selections, but their most productive rookie -- by a wide margin -- was a guy nobody picked. Signed as a priority free agent after a decorated FCS career at Illinois State, Robinson was a revelation in 2020, racking up 1,070 rushing yards at a healthy 4.5 yards per carry. Don't forget: The Jaguars went 1-15 this past season. They were outscored by an average of 11.6 points per week. The offense was bad, the defense worse. You try running the football in that environment. And yet, the 5-foot-9, 219-pounder tied for fifth in rushing yards, adding 49 catches for 344 yards and three receiving touchdowns for good measure. Robinson wasn't the Jags' only scrapheap hit, either. Costin ended up taking former first-round pick Taven Bryan﻿'s starting spot at the 3-technique and was stout against the run. So, what about the dozen players Jacksonville actually drafted? Well, the two first-rounders didn't exactly knock anyone's socks off. Henderson started with a splash, recording three pass breakups and a pick in the Jaguars' season-opening upset of Indianapolis. But like the 2020 Jags as a whole, Week 1 ultimately proved to be the season's highpoint for the No. 9 overall pick. The rest of the year was marred by injuries and inconsistency. Chaisson played the entire season, but if you blinked, you missed his one sack. Those pre-draft fears about him being more raw athlete than refined pass rusher? Yep, they were founded. Chaisson looked undersized and underprepared as a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL. On the flip side, Shenault looked right at home in today's league, flashing enticing ability as a pure playmaker with a physical edge at 230 pounds. His rookie numbers -- 58 catches for 600 yards and five touchdowns, 18 rushes for 91 yards -- don't blow you away, but underwhelming quarterback play and unimaginative play-calling didn't help. With Urban Meyer rolling into town, it's impossible not to envision Shenault operating as a denser Percy Harvin for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.