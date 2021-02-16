2020 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Super Bowl champion Bucs fueled by two young studs

Round 1

(No. 7) Derrick Brown, DT, 16 games/15 starts

Round 2

(38) Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, 12 games/7 starts

(64) Jeremy Chinn, S, 15 starts

Round 4

(113) Troy Pride, CB, 14 games/8 starts

Round 5

(152) Kenny Robinson, S, 9 games

Round 6

(184) Bravvion Roy, DT, 15 games/9 starts

Round 7

(221) Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB, 10 games





Notable undrafted free agents: Joseph Charlton, P (16 games); Sam Franklin, S (14 games/4 starts); Myles Hartsfield, DB/RB (16 games/0 starts); Rodney Smith, RB (7 games/1 start).﻿﻿﻿﻿





Brown had a solid first season at a position that traditionally lacks glamour, recording 34 tackles (eight for loss) and two sacks. He finished among the likes of Chase Young and Ndamukong Suh with 11 stuffs (tackles made on run plays resulting in no gain or loss), recorded 26 stops (tackles that result in a successful play for the defense based on the yards to go by down) and collected 19 disruptions (the combined total of hurries, pressures and sacks, with only one counting per play), leaving room for improvement in Year 2 and beyond. Gross-Matos adjusted after a slow start to the season, finishing with three sacks, 17 stops and 22 disruptions, including a turnover caused by a pressure. Chinn had an outside shot at winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and was all over the field for the Panthers, finishing with the most tackles among all NFL rookies with 116. He wasn't a consistent force in every single game, but his high points were encouraging, as evidenced by his back-to-back scoop-and-score touchdowns in Week 12 and consecutive NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month awards. He landed on the PFWA All-Rookie Team alongside Brown. Pride looked like a pretty typical fourth-round pick, needing more time to adjust to the pro game and develop. Similar story with Thomas-Oliver, who saw slightly more time on special teams than he did on defense and isn't yet reliable as a starting defensive back. Robinson played special teams almost exclusively. Roy found much more success as a pass rusher than against the run, and though he started nine games, he's currently more of a rotational defender. Hartsfield started the season as a special teamer with a defensive background, but filled in at running back in a place of need before ending up back as an exclusive player in the third phase of the game, finishing with 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Charlton ended up taking over for Michael Palardy﻿, playing in all 16 games and finishing in the upper half of the league in net punting average. Smith scored a touchdown while receiving limited touches and could stand as a replacement for the role behind Christian McCaffrey﻿. Franklin came up with a few key plays and played a healthy amount of defensive snaps, earning a PFF grade of 55 overall.